Breaking: Sacramento Kings Sign 11-Year NBA Veteran Sharpshooter
The Sacramento Kings have been in an awkward position recently, not only where they stand among a very competitive Western Conference, but with their underwhelming roster construction as well.
The Kings went into the 2025 offseason with some major gaps to fill, while continuing to build around a star trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. Now, after the conclusion of Summer League, the Kings are making more moves to work around their rough edges.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Kings are signing veteran forward Doug McDermott to a one-year deal worth $3.6 million.
McDermott appeared in 42 games for the Kings this past season after the franchise signed him to a one-year deal last October, and now the 11-year veteran forward is getting another opportunity in Sacramento.
McDermott, 33, averaged 3.5 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in just 8.1 minutes per game last season, but shot an efficient 43.6% from beyond the arc. McDermott is a career 41.1% three-point shooter, and for a Kings team that desperately needs help from beyond the arc, he is a good depth piece to have.
The Kings now have 15 players under contract heading into the 2025-26 season and just one two-way spot left to fill, so it is very likely the roster will stand pat, barring a trade.
Despite getting limited opportunity in his debut season with the Kings, McDermott is the type of player a team wants deeper in their bench unit. McDermott played 20+ minutes just once last season, when he dropped 16 points on 4-7 shooting from three in 27 minutes of action. While McDermott rarely saw the court, he is a veteran sharpshooter who is always ready.