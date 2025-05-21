Celtics, Kings Swap Stars in Blockbuster NBA Three-Team Trade Idea
The Boston Celtics flamed out of the 2025 playoffs with a second-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks, and now the storied franchise is forced into a difficult position this offseason. The Celtics will be looking to get under the second apron this summer to save money and open up some roster flexibility.
In doing so, they are expected to make some necessary moves to cut costs, which will likely result in some key players getting traded, including two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday.
Holiday is one of the best guard defenders of this era, and the 34-year-old star could be on the move this summer. However, Holiday is coming off the worst offensive season since he was a rookie, averaging just 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 44.3/35.3/90.9 shooting splits.
Still, Holiday seems to have some gas left in the tank and could be much more effective in a new situation. Jackson Caudell of the Atlanta Hawks on SI proposed a three-team trade idea between the Hawks, Celtics, and Sacramento Kings that includes an intriguing star swap.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jonas Valanciunas and Sam Hauser
Sacramento Kings Receive: Jrue Holiday, Jordan Walsh, and Boston's 2025 1st-round pick
Boston Celtics Receive: Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Dominick Barlow, and a 2027 2nd-round pick (From Atlanta, Via CLE)
In this deal, the Celtics receive Malik Monk and Keon Ellis from the Kings, two very talented guards who bring very different talents to the table. Monk is the ideal bench spark and a very talented scorer, while Ellis is a lockdown defender who has shown glimpses of elite 3-and-D play.
The Kings would be receiving Holiday, 21-year-old forward Jordan Walsh, and the 28th-overall pick in this year's draft, which is helpful since Sacramento does not own their first-round pick this summer.
In this deal, the Hawks swoop in and practically steal Jonas Valanciunas and Sam Hauser from Sacramento and Boston, respectively, by only giving up Dominick Barlow and a 2027 second-rounder.
The Kings would benefit from having a guy like Jrue Holiday alongside Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, but giving up Monk, Ellis, and Valanciunas in the process would destroy their depth. If new general manager Scott Perry truly wanted to acquire win-now talent, Holiday would be a great solution, although his window to compete may be too slim for the Kings.