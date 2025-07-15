Clifford, Carter Shine As Kings Blowout Suns
The Sacramento Kings continued their Summer League success, taking down the Phoenix Suns 94-76 to move to 3-0 in the exhibition tournament.
On a night when one of their key contributors, Maxime Raynaud, sat with wrist soreness, the Kings rolled the Suns thanks to a 41.9% three-point percentage as a team. It's the second game in a row that the Kings have lit it up from beyond the arc, as they shot 48.4% from deep against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. It's just Summer League, but it's always nice to see the long ball go in under any circumstances.
The Kings were led by Nique Clifford, who had a third straight game impacting the game all over the court. He finished the night with a game-high 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and a block on a hyper-efficient 7-of-8 (87.5%) from the field, and a perfect 3-of-3 from three, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Without Raynaud, the Kings needed someone to add some scoring, and while Clifford's 19 points don't stand out at first glance, getting to that number on only eight shots is an impressive feat.
Clifford once again showed how he can affect the game in so many different ways, filling up the stat sheet all across the board. It may be Summer League, but Clifford looks more than ready to make his NBA debut and help the Kings sooner rather than later.
Devin Carter also had a second straight standout game, finishing with 17 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 rebounds on 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from beyond the arc.
For Carter, it's the shooting efficiency that really stands out. His clearest path to the rotation is at the backup point guard spot, but he could also sneak into the rotation just by becoming a knock-down three-point shooter on catch and shoot opportunities.
While Clifford and Carter will get the headlines, the Kings used a well-balanced approach to take down the Suns. Isaac Jones had a nice game filling in as the starting center for Raynaud, finishing with 11 points and 8 rebounds.
The Kings also had a strong defensive performance as a team, holding the Suns to 40% shooting from the field and 28.6% from three. While not all of these players will be on the main NBA roster, the Kings are looking great on defense is a great sign heading into the season.
Sacramento is setting themselves up for a Summer League championship run, as they're not only 3-0 through their first three games but have back-to-back big wins. That gives them a +38 differential, and if they're able to win their last game, all but locks them into the top four teams.
Summer League may not mean anything going into the season, but in an offseason where the Sacramento Kings have so much up in the air, it's at least fun to watch. And more importantly, the main players that you want to contribute are leading the charge.