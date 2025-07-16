Clifford Leads Kings Over Cavaliers, 4-0 Summer League Finish

Nique Clifford's statlines in his 4 Summer League games are ridiculous.



vs ORL: 17 PTS (41% FG), 4 REBS, 3 ASTS, 2 STLS, 1 BLK

vs CHI: 19 PTS (61% FG), 12 REBS, 5 ASTS, 1 STL

vs PHX: 19 PTS (87% FG), 3 REBS, 3 ASTS, 2 STLS, 1 BLK

vs CLE: 19 PTS (53% FG), 7 REBS, 9 ASTS



4-0