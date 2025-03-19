Darius Garland's Official Injury Status for Cavaliers-Kings
The Sacramento Kings finally got back into the win column earlier this week thanks to a 132-122 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings will aim to make it two straight wins on Wednesday night as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers, the top dog in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavaliers have dominated regular season play, winning 56 of their 68 games thus far. Sacramento, on the other hand, has fallen to 9th place in the Western Conference standings after hitting a four-game skid earlier this month.
The Cavaliers have burst onto the scene this year thanks to All-Star caliber players like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. Cleveland's lethal trio has helped the team hold the top spot in the East since the season began.
Garland (rest) will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Kings. Although Garland had started the last 10 games for the Cavaliers, the team opted to give him a well-deserved break against Sacramento.
Garland has averaged 20.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 47.6% shooting from the field in 30.5 minutes per game this season. Garland averages the second-most points on the team, only falling behind Mitchell.
In his absence, expect the Cavaliers to turn to six-year veteran Ty Jerome to start at point guard. Jerome has averaged 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on a career-high 50.4% field goal rate this season.
With the Cavaliers missing one starter, the Kings will be without one too. Center Domantas Sabonis is still recovering from a right ankle sprain and is slated to miss the matchup against Cleveland.
Kings vs. Cavaliers will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. PT.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!