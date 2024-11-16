De'Aaron Fox Makes History in Kings vs. Timberwolves
With DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk out with injuries, the Sacramento Kings needed someone to pick up the slack on the offensive side of the ball in Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
De’Aaron Fox did that and then some, setting the Kings and Royals franchise record for most points scored in a game with 60 points on 62.9 percent shooting from the field.
DeMarcus Cousins set the Sacramento Era record with 55 points on December 20th, 2016 and Jack Twyman has held the franchise record since January 15th, 1960.
The Kings were down by as many as 20 points in the third quarter when Fox went into overdrive. The Minnesota Timberwolves defense made life hard for the Kings all night. Sacramento was unable to get a rhythm going as a team before Fox took over.
He had 21 points at halftime, already on track for a big game, but attacked relentlessly in the second half to pull the Kings back into the lead and force overtime.
Anthony Edwards answered back though, finishing with 36 points and securing the overtime win for the Timberwolves.
In his eighth season in Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox has cemented himself as one of, if not, the greatest Kings players of all time. After another big performance tonight, he’s added his name to the Sacramento record books once more. Despite the loss, this was truly a legendary performance from Fox.
