De'Aaron Fox Unexpectedly Downgraded for Kings vs Knicks
The Sacramento Kings have been on a tear recently, winning 10 of their last 12 games to climb up the Western Conference rankings and put themselves in the playoff picture.
They have prominently been led by star center Domantas Sabonis during this stretch. He is averaging 21.1 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over the last 12 games with insane 60.8/58.1/75.0 shooting splits.
Sabonis' co-star, De'Aaron Fox, has certainly taken a step back during their hot streak but is still having an All-Star-caliber season. Fox is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season, but has been dealing with a few injuries that seem to be bothering him at times.
After missing three games during Sacramento's seven-game win streak, Fox is in jeopardy of missing another massive matchup on Saturday against the New York Knicks.
Fox has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's road matchup with the Knicks with a thumb injury.
Fox has been dealing with a pinky injury all season, so a new thumb injury could be a serious concern. Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, who are 29-16 on the season, will be a huge test for the Kings and could certainly use Fox's help.
In his last four games at Madison Square Garden, Fox is averaging 28 points and 8 assists, shooting nearly 50% from the field and 44% from deep.
The Kings are 3-0 without Fox this season but are certainly a more dangerous team when he is on the court. Of course, with two hand injuries now, he might be better off sitting a couple out to get healthy again.
