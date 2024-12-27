De'Aaron Fox's Blunt Statement After Kings-Pistons
Riding a four-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings hosted the Detroit Pistons on Thursday looking to get back on track. Playing without All-Star center Domantas Sabonis did not seem to be a problem, as the Kings jumped out to a 19-point lead in the second half and looked to be dominating.
Sacramento gave up a 16-point fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Pistons to storm back and outscore them 37-22 in the final period. The Kings held a three-point lead with just ten seconds left, so the worst-case scenario is the Pistons force overtime, right?
Detroit's Jaden Ivey hit a clutch three with just three seconds remaining while being fouled by Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox. Ivey sunk the free throw to give the Pistons the lead, and the Kings officially lost due to an absurd four-point play.
De'Aaron Fox took to the podium following the crushing loss and was asked what happened on that final play when he fouled Ivey for the game-winner.
"It doesn't really matter," Fox said. "It's not going to make anybody feel better."
"We knew this is a game that was winnable," Fox continued. "We gave ourselves a chance to win going into the fourth quarter and we didn't do a good job. We gave up 40 points [in the fourth quarter]... We've got to be able to finish games better... I think everything that could've gone wrong in the fourth quarter, did... I don't know [what has to change]."
Fox finished the game with a team-high 26 points (25 in the second half), shooting 11-25 from the field. With trade rumors circling the Kings organization like vultures, Fox's frustrated comments after a loss like this are very alarming.
