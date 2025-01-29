De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Recent Trade Reports
Amid a crazy season for the Sacramento Kings, franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox could be unexpectedly hitting the trade market. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Kings are "expected to open up trade talks" for Fox and that it is believed Fox has a "target destination in mind."
With the Kings now looking to trade their star guard, things could certainly get shaky in Sacramento over the next week.
Fox is having an impressive year, averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in the hunt for a huge contract extension in the offseason.
The Kings now head into a huge road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday amid all of the drama. Ahead of his first appearance since the trade report, Fox spoke to The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman in light of the trade craze.
"In this league, I expect the unexpected," Fox said. "I think crazier things have happened... That's [the Kings'] decision to make. I can't tell them not to listen to offers or I can't tell them to listen to offers... Every time I step on the court, I do my job. That's always my thing. I've never been a person to worry about anything else or go and do anything else."
Fox also addressed the rumor that he has a "target destination" to Biderman.
"I think everyone has a preferred destination," Fox said. "I think everyone has a preferred destination if they're not in the place that -- or if they are not going to be in the place where they are in the moment. I think it's natural."
Fox has reportedly been connected to the San Antonio Spurs as his top destination but ensures that he is not the one requesting a trade. With the new drama around Fox, the Kings, and his agency in Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, it is certainly expected that the star point guard will be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!