The Sacramento Kings have had an overall underwhelming 2025-26 campaign as they sit in last place in the West with a 19-53 record. As most of the fanbase is already looking ahead to the 2026 NBA Draft and an optimistically eventful offseason, the team is quietly performing well.

The Kings have not had many positive takeaways from this season, but there are a few notable bright spots that everyone should be hoping are long-term pieces of the team's future.

Most notably, the Kings' new-look frontcourt. 22-year-old rookie center Maxime Raynaud and 26-year-old forward Precious Achiuwa have shined in the Kings' frontcourt recently, and it begs the question: Do the Kings already have their frontcourt of the future?

Why the Kings need to keep this duo together

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) and guard Nique Clifford (5) celebrate after lighting the beam in celebration of their victory against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Going into the season, the Kings' young core felt very insignificant. Outside of 25-year-old forward Keegan Murray, the franchise did not have many young pieces to build around. While Achiuwa is a bit on the older side at 26, he fits into a similar timeline as their rookie trio of Raynaud, Nique Clifford, and Dylan Cardwell.

In 48 starts this season, Achiuwa is averaging 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.3% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Sure, his numbers do not jump off the page, but he plays Doug Christie's style of basketball, and he has the opportunity to be a long-term glue guy for this Kings franchise.

Unfortunately, Achiuwa is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, and there is a chance he has played his way out of Sacramento's price range. After the New York Knicks gave up on him, the Kings took a swing, and it could not have paid off any better. Hopefully, Achiuwa feels like he has found a good home in Sacramento and decides to re-sign.

“I love Sacramento, the city’s embraced me.” -Precious Achiuwa. He said he would love to come back next season. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 16, 2026

For Raynaud, everyone knows how impressive the French rookie has been. Through 11 games in March, Raynaud is averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and one block per game, while shooting 63.2% from the field, 41.7% from three-point range, and 82.8% from the charity stripe.

Raynaud has continued to improve throughout the season, and while three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis is still under contract until the 2028 offseason, the franchise knows they already have their next franchise center.

pic.twitter.com/G1w2RzYOsM #Kings C Maxime Raynaud has been incredible in March:



vs PHI — 30 PTS, 4 REB, 0 TOV

vs SAS — 32 PTS, 9 REB

vs CHI — 26 PTS, 11 REB, 3 BLK

vs PHO — 22 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST



All-Rookie First Team lock? — Sacramento Kings On SI (@KingsOn_SI) March 22, 2026

While the Kings could experiment with a frontcourt of Raynaud and Sabonis together if they decide to keep the All-Star around past this offseason, it would be great to see them commit to the future and bring back Achiuwa for that spot.

Regardless, the Kings seem set for the future with Raynaud at the helm, but it is hard to deny how impressive he and Achiuwa have been together.

Next season, the Kings could have a potential starting lineup of Nique Clifford, Keegan Murray, Precious Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud, and whoever they take with their top-eight pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While that lineup might not compete for a title, it would be a step in the right direction as they focus on the future.