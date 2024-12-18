De'Aaron Fox Gets Honest About Future With Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have fallen to 13-14 on the season following Monday's tight loss to the Denver Nuggets, as they have been stuck in 12th place in the Western Conference for weeks.
The Kings are still riding a hot streak, winning four of their last six games, but they cannot afford to lose many more of these very winnable games if they want to fight back into the playoff picture.
It has been a month since the last time the Kings held a record above .500, despite their stars playing as good as ever. Guard De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Sacramento's new star trio of Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis continue to step up, but the Kings are still struggling to win games.
Fox turned down a contract extension this past offseason, holding out for either a supermax offer next offseason or the chance to jump ship if things are not going as planned. While the latter is certainly not ideal for Kings fans, it has to be a possibility if Sacramento misses another postseason.
Fox joined the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to speak on his contract situation, giving an insight into his mindset heading into a potential extension.
"For me, it has all to do with the team, the organization, where are we going?" Fox told the Golden State Warriors star. "I want to make sure that we're in a position to try to win in the future because that's ultimately what I wanna do. I feel like I'm continuing to get better as a player every year. But for me, it's 'Are we looking like we're continuing to get better year after year and are we going to be able to compete at a high level?' If we can show that his year, you know, you sign the extension now. If not, obviously I still have another year, but that's where my mindset is. I love being [in Sacramento]. I would love to be here and retire here... But at the end of the day, I also want to win."
If Fox makes an All-NBA team this season, he will be eligible for a supermax contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in league history. Passing on the extension offer this past offseason made sense for many reasons, but the Kings need to do everything to ensure they keep Fox in Sacramento for as long as possible.
Fox has made it clear that he wants to be in Sacramento for his entire career, but the Kings need to give him a reason to want to stay by proving they can win.
