De'Aaron Fox's Honest Luka Doncic, Draymond Green Statement
The Sacramento Kings have had a rough start to their 2024-25 season with just nine wins in their first 21 games. The Kings currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference and last in the Pacific Division.
Despite what their record shows, the Kings have had a glaring bright spot this season. Led by star point guard De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento sits in good hands.
Through 21 games, Fox is averaging 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, proving to be one of the top point guards in the NBA. Highlighted by his 60-point outing last month, Fox has truly elevated himself to NBA star status.
Ahead of Sacramento's matchup against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Fox joined Run It Back on FanDuel TV and had some strong words for a couple of his fellow NBA stars. Fox answered: "Is Luka [Doncic] the biggest complainer in the NBA?"
"It's like 'Bro, you smacked my whole arm, what are you complaining about?" Fox recalled from a moment with Doncic a couple of years ago. "Luka's up there [with the biggest complainers in the league]. Draymond [Green] will clothesline you and then look at the ref like 'What'd I do?' I think a lot of guys definitely have it. Sometimes it's warranted."
Many stars in the NBA seem to always want to get their way with the officials and throw a fit if they do not. Doncic is certainly one of those players, and Fox was not afraid to admit it.
