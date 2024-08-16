De’Aaron Fox Predicted To Join Team USA at 2028 Olympics
After bringing home gold in exciting fashion, Team USA men's basketball will look to continue their expected success at home for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
This year's Team USA squad was headlined by the superstar trio of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, but as the future Hall of Famers age, we have likely seen them play their last Olympics.
Shaun Powell of NBA.com attempted to predict what the Team USA squad will look like for the 2028 Olympics, headlined by Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar Anthony Edwards among other young talent. The predicted roster follows, with what age they will be in the summer of 2028:
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (31)
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic (25)
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (31)
Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks (31)
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (31)
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (26)
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (27)
De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (30)
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder (26)
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (28)
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (30)
This is a star-studded team that Powell put together, but many are disappointed that it is nowhere near the level of this year's squad. While it is nearly impossible to predict how these players will be playing in four years, if these rising stars develop as expected, this team should still be heavily favored to bring home gold.
Powell has Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox making the cut, but the young guard talent across the league will certainly make it a challenge for him.
Fox was one of the 41 finalists for this year's squad but did not make the trip to Paris. The 26-year-old is coming off the two best seasons of his career, averaging 25.8 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Powell notes Fox's clutch gene and decision-making as to why he would represent Team USA, but his competition to make the final roster would include guys like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Ja Morant, Tyrese Maxey, and Trae Young. In other words, Fox would have to take a huge step in the next four years to be a tier ahead of all those stars.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!