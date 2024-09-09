Kings' De'Aaron Fox Reveals First Look at New Shoe Line
The Sacramento Kings have been led by point guard De'Aaron Fox for the last seven years. Fox has averaged 21.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals during his stay, earning him the respect of fans across the league. Strong performances have led to a new peak in his career: the Fox 1's.
The Fox 1's are the newest shoes launching under Under Armour's Curry Brand. Fox was the first signature athlete to pen a deal under Stephen Curry's brand and has earned his own shoe line with the company.
Recent pictures show a first look at the Fox 1 design, highlighted by a fox in the shape of a D and the Kings' royal purple and black colors.
After signing with Curry in October 2023, the new shoe release comes nearly a year after Fox signed under his Bay Area opponent's brand. A new Under Armour event with Curry released details on the new Curry Fox 1 line, saying the shoes would be "low-cut, runner-esque, and with a mid-foot strap" (per Sneaker News).
On top of launching the new shoes, Curry and Fox will join forces on a tour through China over the next week. The two will have to wait to face each other in-game until 2025 when the Golden State Warriors host the Kings on January 5th.
Fox averaged the most points (26.6) and steals (2.0) per game in his career last season. His two-way ability proved that he's more than deserving of branding a personal shoe line heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
