De'Aaron Fox Sends Heartfelt Message to Sacramento Kings After Trade News

New San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox sent a message to the Sacramento Kings following the blockbuster trade

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings traded star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, a move that everyone knew was coming but still felt disappointed as it happened.

Fox has been in Sacramento since the Kings drafted him fifth overall in 2017 and has built himself into one of the NBA's top point guards. While Fox rarely got the national recognition he deserved, he helped put the Kings back on the map.

Fox will finish his Sacramento career being ranked top five in the following all-time Kings leaderboard: Points (4th), assists (4th), and steals (2nd). Fox has cemented himself as one of the top players in franchise history, and unfortunately, his time in Sacramento was cut short.

Fox sent a message to the Kings and fans after the Spurs trade news:

"Sacramento I can't quite find the words to express what I want to say, but thank you. Coming in as a 19-year-old kid and leaving as a 27-year-old man, I'm grateful I got to spend the beginning of my young adulthood here. The love for the city is unmatched.

To the fans -- y'all deserve the best. I wanted to end my career here and never expected it would end this way, but I'll always be grateful for your support.

Thank you for the love you've showed me and my family. Sacramento will always hold a special place in my heart." -- De'Aaron Fox, X

For years, Fox meant everything to the city and was the face of the organization, but now he has moved on to a new chapter in San Antonio. Fox captioned his X post "Sac Proud💜" and has made it clear he will always have love for Sacramento, regardless of how his time with the Kings ended.

