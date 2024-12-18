De'Aaron Fox's Strong Statement on Star Teammate DeMar DeRozan
The Sacramento Kings have been underwhelming this season, sitting one win below .500 after 27 games. The offseason addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was supposed to elevate this team into contention, but the Kings are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference and last in the Pacific Division.
While everyone is unsure who to blame for Sacramento's disappointing start, their All-Star trio has certainly done what they can.
De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while leading the NBA in clutch scoring. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game with very efficient 62.6/43.3/83.3 shooting splits. The newest star, DeMar DeRozan, is averaging 22.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
Fox recently joined the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, praising his newest co-star for what he brings to the Kings.
"His presence. Just being around him on and off the court... it's like a feeling you've never had." Fox said about DeRozan. "You can go through dry spells then just give him the ball and he's gonna get one. He creates so many opportunities for everyone else... He's such a willing passer, he makes it easy for everyone else... He's able to [switch gears] over and over again, and just that consistency that he's done it with and how long he's been playing, it's amazing. You see why he's been in the league for 16 years. Deebo, he's one of them ones."
DeRozan will likely not be an All-Star in Sacramento, but he has done exactly what the Kings brought him in to do. DeRozan has taken over multiple games, especially early in the season, and is shooting nearly 50 percent from the field on the year.
The duo of Fox and DeRozan still need to be better about playing together in the clutch to lead the Kings to wins in close games, but they are both playing phenomenally individually.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!