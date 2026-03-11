Updated NBA Draft Lottery Standings After Kings Beat Pacers

Heading into Tuesday night’s slate of NBA games, the draft lottery picture was tightly packed at the bottom of the league, with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers battling for the worst records and the best chances at the top spots in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

According to the most recent draft lottery standings, the Kings were slotted second in the lottery order while the Pacers held the top spot, each with an equal 14.0% chance at the No. 1 overall pick before the game against each other. The current odds reflect the NBA's flattened lottery system, in which the three teams with the worst records all share the same chance to draft first overall, followed by slight declines in probability for subsequent picks. In addition to the top pick odds, Sacramento also had notable chances at other high selections, including a 27.8% chance at the fifth pick and a 20.0% chance at the sixth pick, both tied directly to their current standing in the league.

These standings set up Tuesday’s matchup as more than just a regular-season game: it had meaningful implications for how lottery odds could shift heading into the final weeks of the season.

Current Lottery Odds

1. Indiana Pacers - 14.0%

2. Sacramento Kings - 14.0%

3. Washington Wizards - 14.0%

4. Brooklyn Nets - 12.5%

5. Utah Jazz - 10.5%

6. Atlanta Hawks (via NO) - 9.0%

7. Dallas Mavericks - 7.5%

8. Memphis Grizzlies - 6.0%

9. Chicago Bulls - 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks - 3.0%

11. Portland Trail Blazers - 2.0%

12. Golden State Warriors - 1.5%

13. Hornets - 1.0%

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - 0.5%

In their showdown, the Sacramento Kings secured a dramatic 114–109 comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers, rallying from a double‑digit deficit behind a late surge from Devin Carter and solid support from Maxime Raynaud and veteran Russell Westbrook. Carter exploded for a career-high 24 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter, helping Sacramento overcome a 20‑point hole and dramatically flip the result.

The win snapped a season-long losing streak and marked the Kings’ first back-to-back victories in quite some time, offering a rare moment of positivity in a tough season. Conversely, the loss extended Indiana’s skid and further muddied their position in the lottery pecking order, potentially bumping Sacramento ahead of them depending on upcoming results. The performance illustrated how competitive tanking races can still produce exciting basketball, even when playoff dreams are out of reach.

From a broader perspective, this result could subtly influence draft positioning not by drastically boosting Sacramento’s odds at the very top, but by tightening the logjam between the bottom-three teams. With records still remarkably close and the Detroit tank race ongoing, every win or loss can nudge a team up or down a few percentage points in multiple pick scenarios; part of the intrigue for fans and front offices alike is watching how these small shifts accumulate over the final weeks of the schedule.

Franchise scouting departments are watching as closely as the standings, because differences between, say, the third and seventh pick can be the difference between landing a projected franchise cornerstone or a complementary starter. Meanwhile, talk continues around the league about the difficulty of balancing competitive integrity with the draft lottery’s incentive structure, particularly as rule changes to combat tanking are discussed for future seasons.

For the Kings specifically, this victory might feel like a moral win as much as a strategic one, showing effort and resilience even in a lost season has value in shaping a team culture and evaluating young talent. Sacramento’s roster has faced adversity all year, including significant injuries and lineup shuffles, making each meaningful performance from emerging players all the more important.

In that light, the comeback win against Indiana could serve as both a developmental milestone and a reminder that even draft position races hold stakes beyond ping-pong balls. Pacers fans, on the other hand, are left anxiously watching the standings, aware that each loss could lock them into the worst record and a protected pick that might end up in another franchise’s hands through past trades.

The Ripple Effect

Ultimately, the Kings’ 114–109 victory over the Pacers did more than just affect the final standings; it influenced the ongoing NBA Draft Lottery landscape, where every game down the stretch could shift the odds of landing a potential franchise-changing player. With both Sacramento and Indiana near the bottom of the league, this matchup underscored how thin the margins are between finishing with the worst record and moving up just a few spots in the lottery.

The current odds, where the bottom three teams each share the same top-pick probability under the NBA’s flattening system, mean that even a single win can have ripple effects on a team’s draft outlook and overall future planning. As the season winds down, the tension between competitive spirit and strategic positioning will only grow, making every game from here on out a meaningful chapter in the story of the 2026 draft. Fans of both franchises and NBA draft watchers leaguewide will be watching closely to see how these final weeks unfold, as the ping-pong balls get ever closer to being drawn.