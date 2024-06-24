De'Aaron Fox Turns Down Contract Extension: No Need to Panic
With two years left on his remaining deal, Sacramento Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox has decided not to sign a contract this offseason, the Athletic’s Sam Amick and Anthony Slater report:
“Fox’s future looms in the background too, as league sources say the All-Star guard has decided not to sign an extension this year, in part, because he wants to see how the roster takes shape for the long-haul. Fox, who has two seasons left on his current deal, wants to win at the highest level and could also qualify for a significantly larger max if he makes All-NBA.”
Fox has two years and $72 million remaining on his five-year, $163 million rookie scale deal he signed in November 2020. Last year Fox turned down a two-year, $105 million extension. This offseason Fox was eligible for a three-year, $167 million extension.
After making the All-Star team for the first time and making the All-NBA Third Team as well as winning the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award in the 2022-23 season, the seven-year vet out of Kentucky failed to secure any of those accolades in the 2023-24 season. That was despite posting 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2 steals per game while shooting a career-high 36.9% from three-point range.
Had Fox made the All-NBA team this past season, he would have been eligible for a four-year, $269 million extension. That’s the same extension Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker recently signed.
With that said, it was not a surprise that De’Aaron Fox decided not to re-sign this offseason. While Kings fans may be nervous knowing Fox only has two years left on his current deal, the decision not to re-sign was likely purely financial.
Fox is betting on himself. He knows that if he makes an All-NBA team (or wins MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, though those are less likely) he would be eligible next offseason for a massive Designated Veteran Extension at five years, $349 million, which would be the biggest contract in NBA history.
While Fox was certainly disappointed at missing the playoffs in 2024, there are no indications that he is unhappy or wants out. Kings fans can take a deep breath knowing their star point guard is not leaving any time soon.
