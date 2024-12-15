DeMar DeRozan Among 4 Kings Newly Eligible To Be Traded
The Sacramento Kings have been a popular team in trade rumors ahead of February's deadline, as many believe they are in the market for a wing or backup big man.
Adding six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the offseason certainly helped out, but the Kings are still just 13-13 on the season and have fallen short of expectations thus far. While there is still plenty of time left and the Kings already seem to be turning things around, some roster changes might be in order.
Sacramento has won four of their last five games and holds the league's best offensive rating since inserting Malik Monk into the starting lineup. The new-look lineup is exactly what the Kings needed, but they still sit in 12th place in the West.
As of December 15th, four new Kings are eligible to be traded:
- DeMar DeRozan
- Alex Len
- Jordan McLaughlin
- Orlando Robinson
Of course, just because these players are eligible to be traded does not mean they will be, but it gives the Kings more flexibility when scouring the market.
The Kings signed DeRozan to a three-year, $73.9 million deal in the offseason, so trading him ahead of the deadline is very unlikely. But, packaging any of Jordan McLaughlin, Alex Len, or Orlando Robinson in a trade would not be out of the ordinary.
Kings head coach Mike Brown has made it clear that the Kings do not have a secure backup center, splitting time between Alex Len and Orlando Robinson, or going small-ball with Isaac Jones and Trey Lyles when healthy.
Len, Robinson, and McLaughlin each average around seven minutes per game, so they are likely not the biggest topic of discussion in trade calls, but it is always possible any of them will get shipped away.
