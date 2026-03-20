Dylan Cardwell Has Strong Message About the Future of the Kings

The Sacramento Kings have had a disastrous 2025-26 campaign, as despite having one of the oldest rosters in the NBA, they sit in last place in the Western Conference with an 18-53 record.

There have not been many bright spots for the Kings this season, but there are still a few reasons to be optimistic about the direction of the franchise. Prominently, the rookies have looked great. Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Nique Clifford have all made a big impact this season, and if they continue to develop, the franchise should be in good hands.

After Thursday's 21-point loss to the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, Cardwell shared a strong message about the future of the Kings.

"It's been a season full of ups and downs. At the end of the day, this season for me, and I'm sure all the other young guys, is really just about development and trying to put one foot in front of the other to just continue to show up to work. But also see where we can get better as a team. We want to build something. We want to build this franchise. We want to become competitive in the coming years," Cardwell said.

"We want to build something. We want to build this franchise. And we want to become competitive in the coming years."



-Dylan Cardwell on the future of the Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/H9TsmTP7EU — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 20, 2026

The Kings' future is in good hands

Cardwell, especially, has been one of the biggest surprises across the NBA this season. Despite going undrafted last summer, Cardwell made the most of his opportunity in Sacramento, earning a standard four-year contract. Even after returning from a month-long injury absence, Cardwell has continued to make a huge impact.

This season, Cardwell is averaging 5.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 20.7 minutes per game, while shooting 58.6% from the field. Not only is Cardwell a high-level rebounder and interior defender, but he is a Russell Westbrook clone when it comes to bringing the energy. Cardwell is the exact player the Kings need for the future.

Alongside Cardwell has been standout rookie center Maxime Raynaud, who continues to make a case for All-Rookie First Team honors.

In Thursday's loss, Raynaud finished with 30 points on 11-17 shooting, posting his second straight game with 30 or more points. Not only does Raynaud lead all rookies in double-doubles this season, despite being a second-round pick, but he continues to polish his offensive game to make a big impact all around the court.

Another 30-point night for Maxime Raynaud 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ztpo6tOOCB — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 20, 2026

The Kings' lone first-round pick last offseason was Nique Clifford, and the 24-year-old guard continues to improve as well. Over his last 12 games, Clifford is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.7% from deep.

The Kings' rookie trio is so special because they all excel in different areas. Cardwell is on point when he says this season is all about development for them, because if they continue on this path, they could undoubtedly build something special in Sacramento.

Sure, this has been a rough Kings season for everyone involved, but it could be worth it in the long run.