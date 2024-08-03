DeMar DeRozan Explodes for 45 Points in Offseason Pro-Am Win
The Sacramento Kings acquired six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan in early July, and the new King is already making waves in the offseason.
DeRozan is not new to playing in offseason Pro-Am basketball tournaments, specifically the famous Drew League.
This offseason, DeRozan joined the Mecca Cheaters and showed why he is an NBA star in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. DeRozan went off, dropping 45 points and eight rebounds en route to a 101-79 win over the Task Force.
The Drew League has hosted many NBA legends over the years, including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul Pierce, James Harden, and more. DeRozan is one of the most consistent performers in the nation's top Pro-Am league, representing his hometown of Compton, California.
DeRozan famously teamed up with LeBron in the 2022 offseason, where the duo combined for 72 points.
While the Drew League and NBA are night and day, DeRozan showcasing his scoring ability less than a week before he turns 35 is phenomenal. Many fans and media personalities have doubted Sacramento's move to acquire DeRozan due to his age and contract, but the bona fide star is set to put on a show next season.
DeRozan and the Cheaters will play in the Drew League quarterfinals on Sunday, as the new King looks to add an offseason accolade in a Drew League championship.
