DeMar DeRozan Leads Kings to First Win of 2024-25 Season
After starting the season 0-2, the Sacramento Kings won convincingly against the Portland Trail Blazers 111-98 to light the beam for the first time this year.
Kings forward DeMar DeRozan led the way with 23 points, doing most of his damage in the first half.
In a first half that felt like a slow battle, DeRozan got to the line ten times, making nine of the ten. He showed that when the offense was slow and struggling, he could go get a bucket or get to the line.
Some of the best news early in the season is the Kings newfound ability to make their free throws, as the Kings finished 23-of-25 (92 percent) from the line tonight.
After finishing last season as the worst free throw shooting team in the league at 74.5 percent, it’s a welcome sight after three games. Having someone who can get to the line like DeRozan is great, but the whole team put in the work during training camp and practice, and it’s paying off.
Along with DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox had another strong game, finishing with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. The star point guard is quietly putting together a strong start to the year.
The Kings offense is starting to take shape. Kevin Huerter is coming into form not only with his shooting but his all-around play. When he gets going from beyond the arc, Sacramento becomes nearly unstoppable.
On top of his shooting from beyond the arc, Huerter chipped in four assists, made all three of his two-point attempts, and had three blocked shots.
Next up for the Kings: 6:00 pm PT, Tuesday, October 29th @ Utah Jazz
