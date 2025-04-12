DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History in Kings-Clippers Game
The Sacramento Kings made a splash in the 2024 offseason by completing a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls to acquire veteran forward DeMar DeRozan, and the 35-year-old star has been a huge contributor for the Kings in his debut season.
Heading into Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan was averaging 22.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on the season with 48.0/33.1/85.8 shooting splits, still playing at a high level in year 16.
DeRozan has not had his best performance against the Clippers, but still reached a historic mark. With a bucket midway through the fourth quarter, DeRozan passed Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller for 25th place on the NBA all-time scoring list.
DeRozan now sits at 25,282 career points and counting, cementing himself as a top 25 scorer in league history. DeRozan has been incredible for the Kings this season, even at age 35, helping Sacramento reach the play-in tournament despite all of their ups and downs.
DeRozan certainly did not want to come into such a hectic situation when he signed on with the Kings, but he has continued to play well throughout their rollercoaster season. DeRozan likely came to Sacramento to play for Mike Brown and next to De'Aaron Fox, but with them both gone, he becomes much more important to what the Kings are trying to do.
DeRozan is the sixth-highest active scorer in the NBA, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Steph Curry. The six-time NBA All-Star is certainly one of the most talented scorers the game has ever seen, and reaching this historic mark is another testament to his greatness.