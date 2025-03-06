DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History in Kings vs Nuggets
The Sacramento Kings traveled into enemy territory to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Missing both Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, many fans had low expectations against a strong Denver squad, but the Kings have put up a fight.
The Kings stormed out to take a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Nuggets battled back to make it a game.
Missing two starters, the Kings needed a big game from Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, and the latter stepped up. DeRozan has erupted for 33 points (and counting) to lead the Kings in a time of desperation.
Not only has DeRozan had one of his strongest games of the season, but he made league history. With a three-point late in the first quarter, DeRozan passed Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing for 27th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
DeRozan was a huge pickup for the Kings in the offseason, acquiring him via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. This season, DeRozan is averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field.
The 35-year-old veteran is well past his prime, but he remains one of the most elite shot-makers in the league and proves it on a nightly basis. DeRozan now sits behind Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who also continues to work his way up the all-time scoring leaderboard.
DeRozan has scored the sixth-most points of any active NBA player, and his veteran presence in Sacramento could take them far.
