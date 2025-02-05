DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Sacramento Kings' Zach LaVine Trade
After the Sacramento Kings completed their blockbuster trade and defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zach LaVine is set to make his Kings debut on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.
In his postgame interview with Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan, of the Deuce and Mo podcast as well as NBC Sports, DeMar DeRozan was asked about how he feels about reuniting with his former teammate and what LaVine will bring to the Kings.
Everything. Everything. That's one of the most talented players I've ever played with in my career. You know it sucks, my last two years in Chicago, he wasn't healthy. My first year together, me and him, making the All-Star game together, just shows the talent that he is and the capability he's able to do, it's amazing.- DeMar DeRozan
Those are high remarks from someone like DeRozan, who is in his 16th season and has played with talented players throughout his career, such as Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry, and LaMarcus Aldridge.
In the 2021-22 season when both DeRozan and LaVine were healthy, the Bulls finished with a 46-36 record, good for 6th in the Eastern Conference. They were taken out by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, but there's no denying that the duo was dynamic on the court.
DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game that season, while LaVine chipped in 24.4 per contest.
The great news for Sacramento is that the two should have instant chemistry with each other. While it may take some time for LaVine to get comfortable in Sacramento's offense, having someone he's played with for three seasons in DeRozan should speed up the transition, which is important as we reach the home stretch of the season.
LaVine was averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game with the Bulls, on 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc. If he can even come close to that with the Kings, Sacramento should have a great chance to climb back up the standings to try and grab one of the coveted top-6 playoff spots.
