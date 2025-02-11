DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner in Kings-Mavericks Goes Viral
The Sacramento Kings picked up a huge win on Monday in the second game with their new-look lineup, taking down the Dallas Mavericks 129-128 in overtime. The Mavericks were playing without their newest superstar, Anthony Davis, but they had the full-strength Kings on the ropes in Dallas.
Mavericks All-Star guard Kyrie Irving dropped 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals, but Kings veteran forward DeMar DeRozan stole the show. DeRozan dropped 42 points and 7 rebounds on efficient 15-22 shooting from the field and 4-6 from deep.
On top of his incredible performance, DeRozan capped it off with the game-winning shot in overtime to secure the Sacramento win. DeRozan's clutch floater has gone viral on social media, as the Kings star deservedly gets national attention.
Via NBA: "DEMAR DEROZAN WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR THE KINGS 🚨"
Via Hoop Central: "DEMAR DEROZAN GAME WINNER. 🔥🔥"
Via Bleacher Report: "KINGS-MAVS ENDING WAS WILD 😱
DEMAR DEROZAN WITH THE CLUTCH GW 👑"
Since De'Aaron Fox's departure, much of the offensive responsibility in the clutch falls on DeRozan's shoulders, but the six-time NBA All-Star does not shy away in those moments. Per StatMamba, DeRozan has the most clutch shots made in the entire NBA over the last decade.
The Kings now head into a back-to-back series against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and Thursday before getting a much-needed All-Star break rest.
