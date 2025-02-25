DeMar DeRozan's Honest Statement After Historic Zach LaVine Game
Just when people started to count him out, Zach LaVine came to life. In the Sacramento Kings' dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, LaVine put together a historic performance, posting 42 points on insanely efficient 16-19 shooting from the field and 8-9 from beyond the arc.
LaVine put together a stat line that has never been seen before in an NBA game, leading the Kings to a much-needed win and breaking the new addition's dreadful cold streak. This was certainly LaVine's statement game that fans needed to see the potential of their new-look team.
Following the game, LaVine and co-star DeMar DeRozan joined the presser together. The duo were teammates on the Chicago Bulls for three years, so DeRozan shared his excitement of finally seeing LaVine's breakout game as a King.
"I was just waiting,” DeRozan said. “It took long enough. I kept telling him the whole game, ‘Just shoot it,’ and that’s the outcome. Go 16 for 19. It’s nothing new for me. I think it was just cool to have the bench going and the crowd going as well."
LaVine certainly spent his first seven games in Sacramento just trying to get comfortable and fit into the system, but the two-time All-Star finally realized that the offense needs to run through him in order for this team to be successful. LaVine is an elite offensive talent and has proven he is capable of going off like this on any given night.
With LaVine seemingly more comfortable and Sacramento's other new additions clicking, this team looks ready to make a late-season push to secure a spot in the postseason.
