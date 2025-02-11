DeMar DeRozan's Monster Game Leads Kings Over Mavericks

DeMar DeRozan in the 129-128 win over the Mavs



42 Points

7 Rebounds

3 Assists

15/22 (68.2%) FG

4/6 (66.7%) 3P

8/8 FT



Game tying shot to send it to over time.

Game winning shot with 1.6 left