DeMar DeRozan Vouches for New Kings Teammate Russell Westbrook
It has been a whirlwind first few days with the Sacramento Kings for Russell Westbrook. After the 17-year veteran and former MVP signed with the Kings last Thursday on a one-year, $3.6 million veteran minimum deal, he later joined the team for their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and was present at the Fan Fest on Saturday.
On Monday, Westbrook participated in his first practice with the Kings, and one player in particular was happy to share their thoughts on the newest King. DeMar DeRozan, a six-time All-Star and likely future Hall of Famer himself, had nothing but high praise for Westbrook while answering questions after practice.
“With the addition of Russ, we’re excited for sure. Everybody knows how close my relationship is to Russ. Russ is definitely a guy... That’ll be somebody that can definitely help us in many ways," DeRozan said.
“To have him on the team is crazy. First ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest point guards of all time, the knowledge... Still, what he has left to give to the game, to be a part of that, is definitely energetic. It’s exciting to see him here.”
DeRozan and Westbrook have been friends off the court for years, having even appeared together on stage at a Kendrick Lamar concert last year. The duo is sure to provide veteran leadership to a team that is trying to get younger despite being one of the older teams in the league.
Questions about Westbrook’s fit with the Kings and his production at this point in his career have been a hot topic since he was first linked with the Kings. While his per-game averages last season with the Denver Nuggets were certainly solid (13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game), his shooting numbers and defense left a lot to be desired. Westbrook’s shooting splits last season of 44.9/32.3/66.1 were some of the lowest in his career.
While undoubtedly one of the best players of the last 25 years, advanced stats do not paint a pretty picture of Westbrook’s recent contributions to his teams. Last season, the Nuggets scored 8.3 more points per possession with Westbrook off the court than when he was on the court. Another concern is Westbrook taking minutes from young guards like Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, and Devin Carter.
However, as of today, the players are excited, the coaches are happy, and the fans are already snapping up number 18 Westbrook jerseys. Time will tell if the Kings and Westbrook are a good match, or if it wasn’t meant to be. The Kings’ front office is clearly prepared for the latter being a possibility, as Westbrook's one-year deal is not guaranteed.
The Kings open the regular season on Wednesday night against the new-look Phoenix Suns, as Westbrook gears up to make his debut with the team.