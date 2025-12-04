NBA Legend Predicts Westbrook & DeRozan Will Get Chris Paul Treatment

The NBA world was shocked when the LA Clippers announced that they were parting with legendary point guard Chris Paul, just a few months after re-signing with the team. This happened in the middle of Paul's last season in the NBA, and it is simply disrespectful for the Clippers to treat a franchise legend like that.

Now, many are wondering if this will be a new trend with aging legends. The Sacramento Kings have Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, who are both potential Hall of Famers but are nearing the end of their careers. While they have secured roster spots in Sacramento, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony thinks that they will ultimately get the Chris Paul treatment.

"It's about to happen to Russ. It's [already] happening to Russ. It's about to happen to DeMar DeRozan. It's about to happen to all of these n-----," Anthony said on 7PM in Brooklyn. "[Anthony Davis]. The next trade that AD has, it's going downhill from there. This is what's about to happen... I understand it, but the way the legends of our game gets treated is f----- up."

What's next for Westbrook and DeRozan?

If it weren't for the Kings, there is a real chance that Westbrook would not even be in the NBA right now. The Kings were the only team that was interested in the veteran point guard this offseason, and now he is one of the most impactful players in Sacramento.

At 37 years old, Westbrook certainly does not have much time left in the league, but will it get to the point where he is just waived mid-season?

DeMar DeRozan is a much more prized player around the league, and even at 36 years old, he has proven that he can still be an elite offensive player. Even though DeRozan is declining, he should have no trouble finding a roster spot over the next couple of years, and it would be shocking if he got this "Chris Paul treatment" anytime soon.

Chris Paul and his leadership style clashed with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Paul has been vocal in holding management, coaches and players accountable, which the team felt became disruptive. Specifically: Ty Lue was not on speaking terms with Paul for several weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

Overall, what Anthony is saying is pretty spot on. Most legends are far too disrespected once they reach the tail-end of their careers, as we saw with Westbrook this offseason and what is currently happening with Paul.

While that does not insinuate the Kings will be cutting Westbrook or DeRozan out of the blue, as the Clippers did with Paul, but nobody wants to see the league push those legends to the side.

