Dennis Schröder Tells Russell Westbrook Story Amid Team-Up Rumors
Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schröder has never been shy about crediting the NBA greats he has played alongside. Per a HoopsHype report on an interview Schröder gave earlier this week, Schröder shared a story that speaks to the legendary work ethic of two of his former teammates: Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.
Reflecting on his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018, Schröder recalled being struck by Westbrook’s physique and commitment. After being traded to the Thunder, Schröder joined a minicamp in Los Angeles where he witnessed the intensity Westbrook brought to his preparation, as well as Westbrook’s imposing frame.
Schröder recalled, “And I saw Russ in LA, his body, his forearms were as big as my shoulders. I said to my wife, ‘Hey, I have to go to the gym, I need to get bigger. Russ is an animal.”
That impression wasn’t only about physical presence. Schröder described Westbrook as consistently being the first one in the gym, setting an example that left a lasting mark on his own approach. The timing of Schröder’s comments is particularly interesting given the ongoing speculation surrounding Westbrook’s future.
Schröder signed with the Kings this summer, and Westbrook has been linked to the team throughout the offseason. If a deal comes together, it would mark the third time the two guards share a locker room after previous stints as teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.
Schröder had a similar experience while he was a teammate of LeBron James. Schröder said, “I went to training in LA two hours early, thinking I’d be first, and I hear balls bouncing. LeBron’s already drenched in sweat. I thought, ‘Bro, we have two hours of practice ahead!” James is notorious for his physique, extensive strength and conditioning sessions, and durability.
The lessons he absorbed from James and Westbrook are now part of his own routine, and something he has passed on to his teammates on the German national team, where he has embraced a leadership role as the captain for the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament. Schröder elaborated, “That kind of work — that's the reason I live it now, every day. And now, I show that to the German team.”
Schröder’s admiration for their dedication isn’t just talk. Over the years, he has notably reshaped his own body and fitness level, evolving into a guard who can not only push the pace but also handle the physical demands of long NBA seasons. Kings fans can expect their new point guard to bring the same intensity and commitment to Sacramento this season.