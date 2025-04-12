Devin Booker Reveals Big Decision Before Suns-Kings Game
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the NBA's most disappointing teams this season, despite having a superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Before beating the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the Suns strung together an eight-game losing streak, effectively ending their 2024-25 season by eliminating them from postseason contention.
Now, the Suns head into their regular-season finale against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but Phoenix has nothing to play for. Kevin Durant has already missed the last six games due to an ankle sprain and is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game.
Now, Suns star Devin Booker reveals he is not planning to play on Sunday either.
"I don’t think so," Booker said about playing in the Suns' regular-season finale. "Let the young guys get more opportunity, guys that have been working super hard this year and haven’t gotten much of an opportunity. So yeah, I don’t think I’ll be playing."
Booker had another impressive season, even if it did not translate to a postseason berth. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 7.1 assists per game this season with 46.1/33.2/89.4 shooting splits.
The Kings need a win on Sunday to secure home-court advantage for their play-in tournament game against the Dallas Mavericks, and the Suns likely playing without Booker and Durant certainly helps Sacramento's chances.
The Suns have a very interesting offseason ahead of them with Durant's future uncertain, but with Phoenix falling off a cliff, Booker may not be off the table either.
The Suns and Kings face off for their regular-season finale at 12:30 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Sunday.