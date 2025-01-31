Devin Vassell's Fit on the Sacramento Kings - By the Numbers
After the Sacramento Kings latest loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, trade rumors continue to heat up around De'Aaron Fox.
After taking a look at Stephon Castle and his fit on the Kings, we continue to look at the possible pieces that the Kings could take back from the San Antonio Spurs, Fox's preferred destination.
While Castle should be a main target for the Kings to take back if the Spurs hold firm and don't want to include last year's number four pick in the draft, Devin Vassell likely becomes the key player of return in a blockbuster deal.
Much like Castle, Vassell is a lengthy guard. Standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he would immediately provide the Kings with length and athleticism that they are missing on a nightly basis.
Vassell is another player who can do a little bit of everything. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he can fit in almost any lineup for Sacramento. His length would allow him to play the shooting guard or small forward spot, which would be a good replacement for Fox to balance out the Kings roster.
What Vassell brings that Castle lacks is a consistent three-point shot. Shooting 37.9% from deep this season and 37.0% throughout his 5-year NBA career, he's proven that he can knock down shots from beyond the arc. The number that especially stands out is his 42.4% on his wide-open three-point attempts this season.
That would fit perfectly around Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan. He obviously doesn't have the self-creation that Fox has, but the Kings need three-point shooting help, and Vassell fills that need.
Another area where Vassell likes to operate is in the mid-range. He takes 3.4 attempts in the mid-range per game, tied for 14th most in the league. And with a 45.5% clip in the area, is effective when he takes the shot. For reference, DeMar DeRozan has shot 45.2% in the mid-range this season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Vassell's 2.0 deflections per game would be a great addition for the Kings. While the Spurs have been a much better team defensive team with the guard off the court this season, the advanced defensive numbers from the last two years are much more favorable for the young guard.
He likely won't get the main defensive assignments like Castle would, but should fit in well with the defensive scheme the Kings like to run.
The other favorable aspect of Vassell is his contract. With a newly signed extension, he's under contract for the rest of this year and the next four seasons, at a great $27 million per season. That's a great number under the rising salary cap.
Vassell may not have the name cache of big-time players or the potential of rookie Stephon Castle, but he's a high-level player who can immediately contribute in Sacramento, which appears to be the type of return the Kings are looking for.
