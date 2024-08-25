Domantas Sabonis Describes Excitement Over DeRozan Trade
The Sacramento Kings adding a third star to play alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis has been a priority since last offseason, and adding six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan seems like the answer they were looking for.
Sabonis, 28, is coming off a historic season where he broke the NBA record for most consecutive double-doubles (61) and led the league in triple-doubles (26) on top of averaging 19.4 points, a league-high 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
Sabonis has certainly elevated his game since joining forces with star point guard De'Aaron Fox and adding DeRozan in the mix will make things even more interesting.
The three-time All-Star center told FOX40's Sean Cunningham at his first youth basketball camp in Sacramento how he felt after the blockbuster sign-and-trade that sent DeRozan to the Kings:
"Excited. At that point, nothing was falling through, so I was getting a bit frustrated, and I'm happy he is here. Then, getting to spend that week with him in L.A. and getting to know him more; I'm really excited."
Sabonis was also asked how his DHO playstyle will translate to a mid-range scorer and slasher like DeRozan, rather than the perimeter shooters he typically plays with:
"I think it's going to be good for us. It's going to make us think differently on the court, move differently, and really read each other. We are used to playing one style but he does something at a Hall of Fame level that we're going to have to play around and it's going to make it so much harder for teams to guard us because we can basically score from anywhere."
Sabonis also commented how how the addition of DeRozan exceeded any expectations he had for Sacramento's offseason moves:
"Definitely [exceeded my expectations]. He's a very smart player, has been in the league forever, and has done so much, I'm excited to learn from him and pick his brain and I hope everyone else is and everyone gets better overall."
To say the least, Domas is extremely excited to team up with DeRozan. The Kings star big man expects DeRozan to set the team up for success, as well as make the players around him better.
The pairing of Sabonis and DeRozan is not being talked about enough heading into next season, and throwing Fox, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, and Keon Ellis in the mix should get all Kings fans excited.
