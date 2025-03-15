Domantas Sabonis' Final Injury Status for Kings vs Suns
The Sacramento Kings have lost three consecutive games and four of their last five, heading into what feels like a must-win matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
The Suns have not been so hot either, losing two consecutive and three of their last four, as they try to scrape into the playoff picture but are sitting in 11th place in the West. The Kings looked great under interim head coach Doug Christie for a while, but seem to have collapsed recently.
In all fairness, the Kings have been banged up, but are finally getting their star big man back on the court on Friday.
After missing the last six games, the Kings have upgraded Sabonis to available for Friday's contest in Phoenix.
The Kings have practically played the last seven games without Sabonis. The three-time All-Star suffered a hamstring strain just a minute into the March 1 contest against the Rockets and has missed every game since.
While Jonas Valanciunas was a viable replacement for Sabonis while he was sidelined, Sabonis is retaking his starting spot on Friday night and should be looking to make a statement against a star-studded Suns squad led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Sabonis, 28, is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season with 59.6/43.2/74.7 shooting splits. While he was snubbed out of the All-Star Game, Sabonis has cemented himself as one of the league's top big men and the Kings are certainly excited to get him back on the floor.
