Domantas Sabonis' Honest Statement Amid Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings have just one game left in the regular season, but are already set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the play-in tournament next week. The Kings are just one play-in loss away from cutting their 2024-25 season short and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, potentially setting up a very interesting offseason.
One of the biggest storylines ahead of the 2025 offseason has been the uncertain future of Kings star center Domantas Sabonis. A recent report from The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reveals that Sabonis is expected to "seek clarity about the organization's plan in the offseason."
The Kings trading away Sabonis is a real possibility this offseason, especially as the franchise heads in the wrong direction. This season, the Kings have already fired head coach Mike Brown and traded away star point guard De'Aaron Fox, and some fans are ready to trade away their other stars and blow it up.
Amid all of these rumors going around of Sabonis' uncertainty and the trade possibilities, Sabonis gave the organization some clarity that he wants to be in Sacramento, per AP's Tim Reynolds.
“I’m happy I’m in Sacramento,” Sabonis said. “My offseason home’s in Napa. I couldn’t be happier here. I love the fans. I love playing for the city. I just wish we could perform better and give them what they deserve.”
In Friday's loss to the LA Clippers, Sabonis became just the sixth player in NBA history to record 60+ double-doubles in three consecutive seasons. The All-NBA big man has cemented himself as one of the league's top big men, and could be one of the biggest names on the trade market this offseason if the Kings decide to shop him.
It is rare for an NBA star to want to be in Sacramento, so if the Kings feel like they can win with Sabonis, they should certainly keep him for as long as possible.