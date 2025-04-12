Domantas Sabonis Joins NBA History in Kings vs Clippers
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign by firing head coach Mike Brown and trading away star guard De'Aaron Fox, but All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis has stayed the course.
Heading into Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sabonis was averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game with impressive 58.9/40.0/75.3 shooting splits. By halftime of Friday's game, Sabonis had 10 points and 11 rebounds on 4-9 shooting from the field, recording his 60th double-double of the season.
Sabonis has now recorded 60+ double-doubles in three consecutive seasons, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to do so.
Sabonis joins Dwight Howard, Moses Malone, Kevin Garnett, John Stockton, and Tim Duncan as the only players in league history to record 60+ double-doubles in at least three consecutive seasons, making for some elite company alongside the Kings star.
Sabonis has been incredible this season, coming off back-to-back All-NBA Third Team appearances, and is leading the NBA in rebounds per game for the third consecutive year. Sabonis has been one of the league's biggest double-double and triple-double threats over the past few seasons, and his 2024-25 campaign was no different.
Sabonis has already cemented himself as one of the best big men in Kings history through just three-and-a-half years with the franchise, but joining the company of five Hall of Famers with his 60th double-double of the season is a very underrated feat, especially considering Sabonis has only played 69 games so far this season, reaching the mark even through injury concerns.