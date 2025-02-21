Domantas Sabonis' Honest Statement on New Kings Additions
The Sacramento Kings had a busy NBA trade deadline, highlighted by sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. In total, the Kings sent out five players to bring in Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia, as well as signing free agent point guard Markelle Fultz.
Many have argued that Sacramento's new-look lineup is better than it was before. The Kings have a ton of potential with their new roster, but with just a few games under their belt, they are far from reaching their ceiling.
Kings star center Domantas Sabonis was asked about the new additions before they face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, and the three-time All-Star was honest about how they need to figure things out together.
"It's a whole new team," Sabonis said. "The quicker we mesh, the quicker we figure it out, it's going to be better for the franchise... We're figuring it out right now. Off the court, we're amazing. Everybody likes everybody. On the court, we're definitely figuring it out, everybody can see. But the most important thing is to win games."
Since getting LaVine, LaRavia, and Valanciunas all in Sacramento together, the Kings are 3-2 through five games. With former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz yet to suit up, the Kings still have not put their full-strength product on the floor, but Friday's game against the Warriors could be the perfect opportunity to test themselves and their new-look lineup.
