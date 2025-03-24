Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Kings vs Celtics
After losing their last two games and six of their last eight, the Sacramento Kings desperately need to catch a break. But, heading into a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, things could get even worse.
A huge problem for the Kings recently has been injuries, as star center Domantas Sabonis has missed three consecutive games and nine of their last 11. Now, recovering from an ankle sprain, he could be returning to action.
The Kings have upgraded Sabonis to questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to his right ankle sprain.
The Kings are just 4-8 when Sabonis sits this season, desperately needing him back on the court for a huge matchup against the defending champs. The Celtics have won five consecutive games and ten of their last 11, but the Kings have already gotten the best of them once this season.
In January, the Kings dominated the Celtics in a 114-97 win. Sabonis had one of the best games of his career with 23 points and 28 rebounds on 10-15 shooting from the field, so the Kings are certainly hoping he can suit up on Monday and repeat his success.
The Kings are desperate for a win on Monday, as a loss would drop them below .500 for the first time since early February. Sabonis' health is certainly the top priority for the Kings, but they are just 1.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Dallas Mavericks, so too many losses would put them in jeopardy of falling out of the Play-In Tournament.
The Kings and Celtics face off at 7 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Monday.
