Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Kings vs Clippers
The Sacramento Kings have put together a hot streak, winning five of their last six games to improve to 33-29 on the season, but still sit in ninth place in the West. On Sunday, they travel down the road to face the Los Angeles Clippers, who have started picking up steam themselves.
After losing six of seven games, the Clippers have won back-to-back contests against two dangerous Eastern Conference squads, looking to extend their winning streak to three games against the Kings.
Luckily for the Clippers, the Kings will be severely shorthanded on Sunday. Sacramento has already ruled out star center Domantas Sabonis against the Clippers with a left hamstring strain.
Sabonis has missed Sacramento's last three games and is still set to miss the next two, according to the Kings' latest injury announcement. Fortunately for Sacramento, they have still been a strong team without their All-NBA big man.
Backup center Jonas Valanciunas has stepped up big time and is proving he was a trade deadline steal, becoming a viable starting center in Sabonis's absence.
Sabonis is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season with impressive 59.6/43.2/74.7 shooting splits, putting together another All-NBA campaign.
The Kings are 3-3 without Sabonis this season, but 2-1 when Valanciunas starts in his place. Of course, missing a talent like Sabonis hurts a team, but the Kings have proven they can win without him. They have a challenge ahead of them with a tough Clippers squad but have shown they are more than capable of stealing a road win.
