Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status Updated for Kings vs Lakers
The Sacramento Kings are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers in two consecutive games on Thursday and Saturday, a tough stretch that will certainly test what they are capable of. The Kings have had their ups and downs this season, sitting below .500 after 27 games with a 13-14 record.
The Lakers and Kings have had an interesting history. The Kings have beaten the Lakers in seven of their eight meetings through the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, but LA has already gotten the best of Sacramento earlier this year.
Fans commonly note how Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis dominates Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, winning ten of their 11 career matchups. After dealing with injuries this week and heading into Thursday with a questionable designation, Sabonis has reportedly been cleared to face off against LA.
"According to sources, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis & Kevin Huerter will all be available tonight when the Kings host the Lakers," Fox40's Sean Cunningham reports.
Sabonis, a three-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 21.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season on hyper-efficient 62.6/43.3/83.3 shooting splits. On his way to a fourth All-Star appearance, Sabonis has dominated this season, and having him available against a talented Lakers squad will be huge.
While Sabonis' ten-game win streak over Davis ended earlier this season, he still dominated with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-14 shooting in the four-point road loss.
The Lakers and Kings tip off in Sacramento at 7 pm PT on Thursday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!