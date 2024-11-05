Domantas Sabonis Leads Kings Past Heat in 111-110 Road Win
The Sacramento Kings squeaked out a 111-110 win over the Miami Heat in a nailbiter that came down to the final seconds. De’Aaron Fox missed the go-ahead bucket but Domantas Sabonis muscled his way to the offensive rebound and quickly got his putback attempt to go in.
It was a single play that encapsulated the entire game. Things got physical in Miami, with Sabonis getting hit in the face multiple times, and even having to leave the game to stop his bleeding in the locker room.
The All-Star center fought all night and ended with 16 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Kings did a great job matching the physicality of the Heat all night, with not only Sabonis getting chippy inside but his teammates bringing the physicality as well.
Sacramento used a big third quarter to get back in the game. They trailed 48-61 heading into halftime but outscored Miami 37-17 in the third to take the lead heading into the final frame.
In his postgame interview, Sabonis revealed that the locker room got heated during halftime. That’s bound to happen throughout a season and a great sign that players and coaches are holding each other accountable.
To come out and half a +20 quarter after airing things out in the locker room is a great sign for a team that is still figuring things out early in the season.
Tonight, Sacramento showed they aren’t going to be easy to push around. They fought hard, played for each other, and earned a hard-fought win. It’s hard to ask for more to end a four-game road trip.
Next up for the Kings: 7:00 pm PT, Wednesday, November 6th vs. Toronto Raptors
