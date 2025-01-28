Domantas Sabonis Makes NBA History in Kings vs Nets
The Sacramento Kings took down the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Monday on the road, but the 13th-place Eastern Conference squad posed more of a problem than many expected. The Nets took a seven-point halftime lead, but Sacramento's talent was too much for Brooklyn to handle in the second half.
Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox broke his cold streak with a 30-point, 7-assist performance on 11-19 shooting from the field. His backcourt mate, Malik Monk, contributed 16 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, continuing to be one of the most underrated guards in the NBA.
While Sacramento's backcourt shined, star center Domantas Sabonis was on another level.
Sabonis posted 21 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists on 8-10 shooting from the field in Monday's win. The three-time All-Star dominated the Nets, as Sabonis joins some very exclusive company with his historic night.
Sabonis becomes just the second player in NBA history to record 20+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists with 80+ FG% in a single game, joining Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain.
Sabonis has been playing off the charts the past two seasons, but this year has taken his offensive game to another level. While Sabonis has shown he can dominate a game similar to NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, the Kings star has also expanded his arsenal with a new-and-improved three-point shot.
Sabonis is averaging 21,0 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season with 60.9/48.1/76.6 shooting splits. Sabonis is surely on his way to his fourth All-Star appearance, and his historic performance on Monday bolsters his case.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!