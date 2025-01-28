Inside The Kings

Domantas Sabonis Makes NBA History in Kings vs Nets

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis notched a historic stat line against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings took down the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Monday on the road, but the 13th-place Eastern Conference squad posed more of a problem than many expected. The Nets took a seven-point halftime lead, but Sacramento's talent was too much for Brooklyn to handle in the second half.

Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox broke his cold streak with a 30-point, 7-assist performance on 11-19 shooting from the field. His backcourt mate, Malik Monk, contributed 16 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, continuing to be one of the most underrated guards in the NBA.

While Sacramento's backcourt shined, star center Domantas Sabonis was on another level.

Jan 27, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sabonis posted 21 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists on 8-10 shooting from the field in Monday's win. The three-time All-Star dominated the Nets, as Sabonis joins some very exclusive company with his historic night.

Sabonis becomes just the second player in NBA history to record 20+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists with 80+ FG% in a single game, joining Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain.

Sabonis has been playing off the charts the past two seasons, but this year has taken his offensive game to another level. While Sabonis has shown he can dominate a game similar to NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, the Kings star has also expanded his arsenal with a new-and-improved three-point shot.

Sabonis is averaging 21,0 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season with 60.9/48.1/76.6 shooting splits. Sabonis is surely on his way to his fourth All-Star appearance, and his historic performance on Monday bolsters his case.

