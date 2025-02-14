Inside The Kings

Domantas Sabonis Makes NBA History in Kings vs Pelicans

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis had a historic performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates with teammates after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Riding a three-game win streak, the Sacramento Kings went into Thursday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans looking to stay hot into the All-Star break. Unfortunately for the Kings, their hot streak came to an end, as the Pelicans picked up a 140-133 win in overtime.

The Pelicans were led by CJ McCollum with 43 points, including a franchise-record 11 in the overtime period. McCollum became too much for the Kings to handle, as Sacramento could not pull out a win despite two incredible individual performances.

Kings new star guard Zach LaVine had his best game since arriving in Sacramento with 32 points and 10 assists, but All-Star center Domantas Sabonis had a historic night.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11)
Sabonis dropped 22 points, 28 rebounds, and 5 assists on 10-16 shooting from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc. The Kings big man becomes the first player in NBA history to record 22+ points, 28+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and shoot over 60% from the field in the same game, per Stathead.

While Sabonis' historic night came in a losing effort, it was still an incredible performance from the Kings star.

Heading into Thursday's game, Sabonis was averaging 20.4 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game with 60.0/45.5/75.3 shooting splits. Despite his incredible season, Sabonis was omitted from the All-Star Game and instead will get a week's rest to look ahead toward Sacramento's late-season playoff push.

