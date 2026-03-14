Kings vs. Clippers Injury Report Rules Out 10 Players

The Sacramento Kings found some unexpected success recently when they won two straight games, but fell back to earth by losing to the Charlotte Hornets. Now, they are expected to have another challenging matchup on Saturday when they visit the L.A. Clippers.

The Clippers have won seven of their last eight games and have beaten the Kings in both of their previous matchups this season. Led by Kawhi Leonard and new guard Darius Garland, the Clippers create a very tough matchup for the Kings. Not to mention, their extensive list of injuries does not help.

Kings rule out seven players

Mar 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after dunking the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Kings got some good news when rookie center Dylan Cardwell was made available for Saturday's matchup, as he is finally returning to the lineup after an 11-game absence. However, the Kings have still ruled out seven players for their divisional matchup, headlined by Malik Monk and Devin Carter. The Kings' full injury report:

Devin Carter - OUT (right calf soreness)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb soreness)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Malik Monk - OUT (right ankle soreness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

Of course, the Kings knew they would be without Sabonis, Hunter, and LaVine, who are all out for the season, but they cannot afford to have many more injury absences. Fortunately, for a team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention, losses are better than wins at this point. The Kings players are absolutely still doing what they can to win, but if it fails, the franchise is ultimately in a better spot heading into the offseason.

It is also worth noting that Russell Westbrook is off the injury report after missing their last game, as the 37-year-old point guard will make his return to Los Angeles to face his former team. Westbrook seems to be upping his game whenever facing his former teams, so we could be in for another good performance on Saturday.

Clippers rule out three players

Oct 30, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench as he sits next to forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Clippers have been dealt an unfortunate hand with injuries this season, headlined by offseason addition Bradley Beal, who played just six games before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, rookie big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who was finding his rhythm before suffering an injury, is also out for the season. Veteran forward Nic Batum will also be out for Saturday's game. The Clippers' full injury report:

Nic Batum - OUT (rest)

Bradley Beal - OUT (left hip fracture)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser - OUT (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

The Clippers are relatively healthy for Saturday's game, but on the second night of a back-to-back, there is a chance the Kings catch them off guard. It will be tough for them to walk out of L.A. with an upset win, but they have the pieces to pull it off.

The Kings and Clippers are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Saturday on ESPN, for Sacramento's last nationally televised game of the season.