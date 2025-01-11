Inside The Kings

Domantas Sabonis Makes Sacramento Kings History vs. Boston Celtics

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis had a career night against the Boston Celtics.

Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and forward Trey Lyles (41) react after defeating the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and forward Trey Lyles (41) react after defeating the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings are officially back on track after taking down the Boston Celtics on the road in a 114-97 statement victory. The win puts the Kings at .500 on the year as they'll look to continue building on a six-game win streak.

Despite missing star point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings were able to snatch a dub thanks to a record-breaking performance from center Domantas Sabonis. The Kings' big man broke a Sacramento-era record by tallying 28 rebounds on Friday night.

That 28-rebound mark is a new career high for Sabonis who surpassed his previous high of 26. This marks the third time Sabonis has hauled 20 or more rebounds against the Celtics in a game.

On top of dominating the boards, Sabonis was able to put up 23 points, three assists, and a block. His presence in the paint helped the Kings bully the defending champs and keep the Kings' hot streak alive.

Sabonis is having a career year through 34 games played. The big man is averaging 20.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field and 44.4% from three. His increased shooting ability has helped the Kings stretch the floor without having to rely on guards.

Sabonis now has five separate 20+ rebound performances this season. Furthermore, Sabonis is amid a 15-game double-double streak. As the king of double-doubles, it's only right for him to return to his throne.

