Domantas Sabonis, NBA Stars Predicted to Request Trades
The Sacramento Kings came into the offseason with a long to-do list, including revamping the front office, coaching staff, and reshaping the roster for the future.
Both the front office and coaches have been turned over, with Scott Perry running the show and Doug Christie getting his first real shot as a head coach, but the roster looks relatively similar to the one that finished last season.
There was speculation that the Kings could trade one of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, or DeMar DeRozan, but all three still reside on the Kings. The question is, for how much longer?
Sabonis made headlines in March when reports came out that he would "seek clarity" on the direction that the Kings were taking, but there's been little to no updates on the All-NBA center since then. There's been no shortage of rumors around the Kings this offseason, but none of them have centered on the Kings looking to move the All-Star center.
While the Kings made moves on draft night to bring in Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento still heads into next season in the middle ground of the Western Conference landscape, one of the worst places to be in today's NBA.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale put together a list of the players he believes will be the next five NBA stars to request a trade, and Sabonis joined Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Lauri Markkanen as potential stars to ask for trades.
"It's only a matter of time before Sabonis joins Kings fans everywhere and reaches a breaking point. When he does, it'll be interesting to see how the market for him pans out. His defensive limitations and offensive proclivities make him a very specific type of building block, and he hasthree years and $136.4 million left on his deal, which comes out to about 29.7 percent of the salary cap each season."
There's no denying that Sabonis is an extremely talented basketball player, as he averaged 19.1 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 59% shooting from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc.
He's one of the most skilled bigs in the league, constantly putting up numbers that only Wilt Chamberlain and Nikola Jokic have reached. He just so happens to play in the same timeframe as Jokic, which makes it harder for him to get the recognition he deserves.
Sabonis is also entering his age-29 season and is in the prime of his career. It would make sense that he doesn't want to spend his best years on a sputtering Sacramento team. It's possible that the Kings catch lightning in the bottle this season and make some noise in the tough conference, but that feels unlikely with how they've operated this offseason.
All eyes appear to be on the future. Whether Sabonis will be part of that future will be not only up to Perry and the Kings, but also to Sabonis as well. If everything goes south quickly this year, Sabonis could very well be the next star to ask out via trade.