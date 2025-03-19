Domantas Sabonis Receives Huge Injury Update Before Kings-Cavaliers
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign, as not many NBA teams have gone through what they have this season. The Kings fired their head coach, traded away their franchise point guard, re-tooled their rotation, and now injuries are haunting them.
After missing six consecutive games with a hamstring strain, star center Domantas Sabonis returned to action for Sacramento's last two outings. But, his return to the court was short-lived.
In Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Sabonis suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the night.
Sabonis cannot catch a break, as now the three-time All-Star is expected to miss at least the next ten days with a right ankle sprain, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis will miss at least 10 days with a right ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN," Charania reports. "The NBA's leading rebounder returned last week after sitting for six straight games, and will now miss additional time. Kings are 3-6 without Sabonis."
Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season with impressive 59.3/42.5/74.8 shooting splits, putting together an All-NBA campaign.
The Kings host the league's top team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Wednesday night, so Sabonis' new injury update is heartbreaking as they head into a huge matchup.
Sabonis is now set to miss at least the next six games due to this ankle sprain, and it could not come at a worse time. Sabonis will be sidelined for huge matchups against the Cavaliers, Bucks, Celtics, and Thunder, while the Kings are in a tight playoff race, sitting in ninth place in the West with a 34-33 record.
