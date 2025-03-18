Domantas Sabonis Suffers Multiple Injuries in Kings-Grizzlies Game
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, but it has been a nightmare of a game for the home team.
The Kings were riding a four-game losing streak heading into Monday's game against the Grizzlies. After jumping out to an early 15-point lead, things were looking up for Sacramento, but that quickly changed.
Just three minutes into the game, Kings star Domantas Sabonis went to the locker room after he started bleeding from a cut above his eye. Sabonis would later return to the game after receiving stitches, but it would not end there.
Kings star Zach LaVine would then exit the game after rolling his ankle. LaVine met Sabonis in the locker room but also returned to the game after getting looked at. Just when the team was fully healthy again, Sabonis suffered another injury.
Sabonis stepped on Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells and rolled his ankle. This time, though, Sabonis was ruled out for the remainder of the game after getting sent back to the locker room.
Sabonis recently missed six consecutive games due to injury, and Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies was just his second game back. Sabonis' night ended after just 12 minutes, as the star big man finished with six points and four assists.
Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies has just been a nightmare for the Kings with three major injury scares, but they have still performed well against this Memphis team playing without star guard Ja Morant.
Sabonis has already had some unfortunate injury luck recently, and going down in Monday's game was not what anybody wanted to see.
