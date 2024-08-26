Domantas Sabonis Was ‘Surprised’ About Malik Monk’s Return
During free agency, many Sacramento Kings fans thought runner-up Sixth Man of the Year Malik Monk would be on a new team to start the 2024-25 season. But, after signing a four-year, 78-million-dollar contract to stay in Sacramento, even one of the Kings' star players was surprised.
Domantas Sabonis was very surprised to see that Monk would be returning with the team. Based on their conversations, he often thought that the team had lost its sixth man during the 2023-24 NBA season. Sabonis was happy to hear that Monk would be returning, stating that it would be the best decision for Monk and the team.
"I was actually very surprised," Sabonis told Brenden Nunes of Sactown 1140. "I was talking to him a lot during the year, and I thought we really lost him, but I'm happy he stayed. I think it's the best decision for him and for us."
"I just think he didn't want to leave me, that's the main thing," Sabonis smiled. "I'm happy he's here. He's one of the most important players on our team. Having him on and off the court with us has helped us a lot these last three years."
Sabonis noted that Monk was one of the most important players on the team, helping them a lot in the last three years. Last season with the Kings, Monk averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for Sacramento while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, proving to be one of the best sixth men in the league.
Monk will get to share the court once again with Sabonis, possibly earning himself a starting spot for this upcoming season. With the addition of DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk staying in the city, things are looking up in Sacramento to potentially make a deep playoff run this upcoming season.
